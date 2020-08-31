Offaly deaths and funerals - August 31

Frances Lynch (née Molloy)

Rockfield, Tubber, Moate, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

In accordance with HSE guidelines and following Government advice a private funeral will take place for family in The Church of the Holy Family, Tubber on Monday with burial afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery.

Rosaleen Connors (née Troy)

Ballygaddy, Clareen, Birr, Offaly

Remains will be removed from her residence on Monday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Kieran's Church, Clareen for Funeral Mass at 11am. followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetary. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Please observe Government social distance guidlines at all times.

Sean THORNTON

43 Thornsberry Estate, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for 11am Funeral Mass. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 50. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route, outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.