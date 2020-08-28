Offaly deaths and funerals - August 28

Clonmore, Tullamore, Offaly

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, a small private cremation will be held.

Cella Errity (née McGuiness)

Breffni, Clonkelly, Birr, Offaly

Remains will be removed from her daughter Marcella’s house ( Cree, Fortal) at 10’oc. on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, ( via Whiteford, Grove St., Kilcolman, Black Bull and Clonkelly) for Funeral Mass at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Phyllis Murray (née Dolan)

Church Street, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Christopher Noel (Buttons) Mc Cann

Rooske, Edenderry, Offaly

Noel's burial will take place in Castlejordan Cemetery at 12 noon on Saturday. Please adhere to Government Regulations on Covid 19.

Mary BRAY

Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral leaving Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh, on Friday at 10.20am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, via Clonminch Road, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. If neighbours wish to show their support for the family. They could stand outside their houses as the funeral cortège passes on the way to the church. Family flowers only, please. House Private.