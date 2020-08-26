Offaly deaths and funerals - August 27

Marian Reamsbottom (née Mannering)

Tudor Court, Green Lane, Carlow Town, Carlow, R93 HC85 / Tullow, Carlow / Edenderry, Offaly / Thurles, Tipperary

Marian will depart from her home on The Green Lane on Thursday morning at 11.30 to The Cathedral of The Assumption, Carlow for Mass at 12 noon (confined to family and close friends) followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow. People are welcome to line the route as the courtége passes whilst adhering to social distancing. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Patrick Donoghue

32 Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Please observe Governments social distancing guidelines. Numbers are restricted.

Brendan McCABE

Lakelands, Stillorgan, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Due to current HSE guidelines Brendan's Funeral Mass will be private for immediate family and friends only please. Those wishing to watch Brendan’s Funeral Mass can do so on Thursday morning (August 27th) from the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole webcam at 10.00am using the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud

Sister Mary Brendan Herlihy

Knock, Mayo / Tullamore, Offaly / Camp, Kerry

Removal from the Marian funeral home Knock (F12 A726) on Thursday, Aug. 27th, to the Basilica of Our Lady Queen of Ireland, Knock for Mass at 1 o'clock. Funeral proceeding afterwards to Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore, Co. Offaly arriving at 4 o'clock (approx). Funeral mass can be viewed live at www.knockhsrine.ie.

Steven Smyth

Clonmore, Tullamore, Offaly

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, a small private cremation will be held. Those who cannot attend the cremation service due to the current restrictions can visit our website and leave a message of condolence on the following link https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices. All enquires to Massey Bros., 01 8361011.