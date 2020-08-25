Offaly deaths and funerals - August 26

Gertie Rodgers (née O'Hara)

3 Cuba Avenue, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, with burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St James's Hospital, Dublin and Pieta House.

Marian Reamsbottom (née Mannering)

Tudor Court, Green Lane, Carlow Town, Carlow, R93 HC85 / Tullow, Carlow / Edenderry, Offaly / Thurles, Tipperary

Marian will depart from her home on The Green Lane on Thursday morning at 11.30 to The Cathedral of The Assumption, Carlow for Mass at 12 noon (confined to family and close friends) followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow. People are welcome to line the route as the courtége passes whilst adhering to social distancing. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Patrick Donoghue

32 Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Please observe Governments social distancing guidelines. Numbers are restricted.

Brendan McCABE

Lakelands, Stillorgan, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Due to current HSE guidelines Brendan's Funeral Mass will be private for immediate family and friends only please. Those wishing to watch Brendan’s Funeral Mass can do so on Thursday morning (August 27th) from the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole webcam at 10.00am using the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud

Sister Mary Brendan Herlihy

Knock, Mayo / Tullamore, Offaly / Camp, Kerry

Removal from the Marian funeral home Knock (F12 A726) on Thursday, Aug. 27th, to the Basilica of Our Lady Queen of Ireland, Knock for Mass at 1 o'clock. Funeral proceeding afterwards to Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore, Co. Offaly arriving at 4 o'clock (approx). Funeral mass can be viewed live at www.knockhsrine.ie.

Frank GROGAN

Athlone Road, Ferbane, Offaly

Removal from his home on Wednesday morning (Aug. 26th) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation. For those who cannot attend, the Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.ferbaneparishwebcam.ddns.net

Aidan CRONLY

32 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Aidan's remains will leave his house on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for 11am Funeral Mass (Via Marian Place and Kilbride Street). Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 50. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route, outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie.