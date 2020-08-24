Offaly deaths and funerals - August 24

Maeve Coyne (née Keoghan)

16 Railway View, Clara, Offaly / Kilbeggan, Westmeath

Removal on Monday to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions and in the interest of public safety the funeral Mass is for family only.

Gertie Rodgers (née O'Hara)

3 Cuba Avenue, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, with burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St James's Hospital, Dublin and Pieta House.

Betty Feery (née Collins)

Tore, Tyrrellspass, Westmeath, N91 V2YK / Offaly

Reposing at her home on Monday. In keeping with the current Government guidelines Betty's funeral Mass will take place Tuesday the 25th of August in St. Stephen's Church, Tyrrellspass, for 12 noon requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The mass can be viewed on the live web cam at www.ourlittleparish.ie.

Marian Reamsbottom (née Mannering)

Tudor Court, Green Lane, Carlow Town, Carlow, R93 HC85 / Tullow, Carlow / Edenderry, Offaly / Thurles, Tipperary

Marian will depart from her home on The Green Lane on Thursday morning at 11.30 to The Cathedral of The Assumption, Carlow for Mass at 12 noon (confined to family and close friends) followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow. People are welcome to line the route as the courtége passes whilst adhering to social distancing. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Patrick Donoghue

32 Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Please observe Governments social distancing guidelines. Numbers are restricted.