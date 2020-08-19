Offaly deaths and funerals - August 20

Lisa Kane

Sli an Eala Kilnacarra, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by cremation at Dardistown Crematorium Dublin at 2.30pm.

Rose Gunning (née Conway)

Green Street, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11'oc. in St. Brendan's Church, Birr followed by burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Please observe Governments social distancing guidelines, numbers are restricted. Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM.

Sarah (Sadie) Comiskey (née Lightholder)

Esker Rí Nursing Home, Clara, Offaly / Tullamore, Offaly / Tallaght, Dublin

Removal on Thursday from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore at 12 noon to St. Dominic's Church, Tallaght arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 3.45pm.