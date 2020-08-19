Offaly deaths and funerals - August 20
Offaly deaths and funerals
Lisa Kane
Sli an Eala Kilnacarra, Clara, Offaly
Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by cremation at Dardistown Crematorium Dublin at 2.30pm.
Rose Gunning (née Conway)
Green Street, Birr, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11'oc. in St. Brendan's Church, Birr followed by burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Please observe Governments social distancing guidelines, numbers are restricted. Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM.
Sarah (Sadie) Comiskey (née Lightholder)
Esker Rí Nursing Home, Clara, Offaly / Tullamore, Offaly / Tallaght, Dublin
Removal on Thursday from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore at 12 noon to St. Dominic's Church, Tallaght arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 3.45pm.