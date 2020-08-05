Offaly deaths and funerals - August 5

James MONAGHAN

Ashburton, Devon, England & formerly, Clara, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St Brigid's Church, Clara. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to government guidelines numbers are restricted to 50 people in the church. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the church or at the cemetery. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Rosalie Cassidy (née McCann)

Dundrum, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly



A private Funeral Mass will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, may view the Mass on Thursday, 6th August, at 11.30am on https://www.churchservices.tv/dundrumparish.