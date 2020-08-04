Offaly deaths and funerals - August 4

Bridget (Beenie) MANNION (née Daly)

Mannion`s Cross, Clonaderig, Ballinahown, Offaly / Ballycumber, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath

Removal from the house in Cooldorrougha on Tuesday (Aug.4th) at 10.45am travelling straight through Doon Cross to Clonaderig, turning right to Ballinahown to St.Colmcille's Church for Requiem Mass at 11.30am (Max 50 people). Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois (via Clonaderig).

May O'TOOLE (née McFarlane)

Emmet Terrace, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing in O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday. Due to Covid 19, please adhere to social distancing guidelines during reposing. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, followed by burial in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Numbers are restricted to 50 people in the church. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. or are welcome to stand outside the church or at the cemetery. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

James MONAGHAN

Ashburton, Devon, England & formerly, Clara, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St Brigid's Church, Clara. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to government guidelines numbers are restricted to 50 people in the church. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the church or at the cemetery. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.