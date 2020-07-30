Offaly deaths and funerals - July 31
Charlie WYNNE
Knockaulin Drive, Ferbane, Offaly
Removal from his home on Friday morning (July 31) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation. For those who cannot attend, the funeral Mass may be viewed on www.ferbaneparishwebcam.ddns.net
John Dunne
Bracklin, Kilbeggan, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly
John's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, the 1st August, at 11am in St. Francis of Assisi & St. Brigid Church, Ballycommon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.