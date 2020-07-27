Offaly deaths and funerals - July 27

Agnes LAWLOR (née Heavin)

Ferbane, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday morning (July 27th) at 11am on www.ferbaneparishwebcam.ddns.net from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane. Removal afterwards to Dublin via Ballinahown and Ories for a private Family Cremation. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route from the House to the Church and from Church to Ories, while following social distancing rules.

Valerie Donohoe

West End, Banagher, Offaly / Mulhuddart, Dublin

Leaving her brother Padraig’s house on Monday morning at 10.30oc to arrive St. Rynagh Church, Banagher for Mass at 11oc. Burial afterwards in St Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Rita Tyrrell

Fisherman's Rest Guest House, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St Mary's Church, Edenderry at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. Please adhere to the regulations and social distancing. If you would like to take part in Rita's Funeral Mass, you can do so via the following link: https://site2.watchmcnmedia.tv/camera/stmarys-edenderry.html