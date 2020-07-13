Offaly deaths and funerals - July 14

Nicky DEERING

Church Hill, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary at 7pm. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines during reposing. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, followed by Burial in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Numbers are restricted to 50 people in the Church. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. or are welcome to stand outside the Church or at the Cemetery. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.