Offaly deaths and funerals - July 13

Kevin Flood

Dublin Rd., Maynooth, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Kevin's funeral will be leaving his residence (with the house private) on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. In accordance with HSE Guidelines, we ask you to adhere to social distancing throughout the funeral. The funeral mass will be streamed live on Monday morning at 11am at www.maynoothparish.org.

Seamie Dempsey

Rathangan Road, Clonbullogue, Offaly

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral. You can take part in Seamie's Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon at Sacred Heart Church Clonbullogue by linking to Clonbullogue Parish Facebook Live Page. Burial will take place at Coolegegan Cemetery.

Maisie DUFFY (née Carroll)

Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly / Kilcormac, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Maisie's Funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Maisie's family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Bridget MOLLOY (née CAHILL)

146 Ballin Rí & late of Henry Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, followed by private Cremation. Numbers are restricted to 50 people in the Church. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. or are welcome to stand outside the Church. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Nicky DEERING

Church Hill, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary at 7pm. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines during reposing. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, followed by Burial in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Numbers are restricted to 50 people in the Church. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. or are welcome to stand outside the Church or at the Cemetery. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.