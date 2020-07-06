Offaly deaths and funerals - July 7

Patricia BRENNAN BRACKEN

86 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Monday from 5pm until Rosary at 8pm. Please adhere to social distance guidelines during reposing. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, followed by Cremation Service in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, at 2pm. Numbers are restricted to 50 people in the church. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie.