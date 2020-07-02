Offaly deaths and funerals - July 3

Charlie Gallagher

4 Anne Brooke, Shinrone, Offaly / Killaloe, Clare

Charlie will be reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Saturday from 6'oc - 8'oc. Removal from the Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 12.45'oc to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 1.15'oc. for Funeral Mass at 1.30'oc. Burial afters in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Please observe Governments social distancing guidelines. Numbers are restriced to 50 family and friends.