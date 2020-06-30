Offaly deaths and funerals - July 1

Thomas Cornally

Lahinch, Clara, Offaly, R35 YF60

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Thomas’s funeral Mass will be held privately on Wednesday, 1st July, at 11am in St. Brigid’s Church, Clara. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Nora Boland (née Begnall)

Backwood, Cloneygowan, Offaly

Funeral arriving St Mary Church Raheen on Tuesday at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 Directive Church Restrictions and Social Distancing will be in place.

Colm QUINLAN

Edenderry, Offaly / Templeogue, Dublin

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Colm’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Edenderry Parish website on Wednesday (01 July) at 12.00 noon via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Maggie Duffy (née McCusker)

Bracknagh, Offaly / Moyne, Longford

Requiem Mass in St Brochan's Church Bracknagh on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St Brochan's Cemetery Bracknagh. Due to the Covid 19 Directive Church Restrictions and Social Distancing will be in place.