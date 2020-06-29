Offaly deaths and funerals - June 29
Luke Anthony Dowd
Banagher Street, Cloghan, Offaly / Ballinasloe, Galway
Luke's Funeral Mass will be held privately on Monday 29th June at 1 o'clock in St. Michael's Church, Ballinasloe, followed by burial in Creagh Cemetery.
Fr. Patrick KEARY PE
Clara, Offaly / Kilcormac, Offaly
Fr Keary's remains will Repose in St. Brigid's Church, Clara, on Monday from 10am. Concelebrated Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Brigid's Church at 12 noon followed by Burial after Mass in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. The Funeral Mass will be broadcast on YouTube on Tuesday