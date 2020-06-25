Offaly deaths and funerals - June 25

Thomas (Tommy) Scully

Ballboy Road, Kilcormac, Offaly

Tommy’s cortege will leave from his daughter, Orla Fogarty’s, Ballincollin Road, Ballyboy Kilcormac on the morning of Thursday, 25th of June and travel via his residence to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac for funeral mass at 11am. Burial will follow directly afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Kinnity Road, Kilcormac. Please follow Covid-19 official government restrictions. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Rodge Molloy

Ballycollin, Kilcormac, Offaly, R42 EP66

Funeral mass on Thursday the 25th day of June 2020 at 2pm in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. Donations, if desired, to Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland. Respecting COVID-19 restrictions numbers in the church are limited but others are welcome to attend outside and at the cemetery.

Nancy Dowd (née Hickey)

Ballyannon, Midleton, Cork / Ferbane, Offaly

Due to the Government and H.S.E. guidelines Nancy’s Funeral Mass and burial will be confined to family only. The family would like to thank everybody for their co-operation in these difficult times. Nancy’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Midleton Parish Saorview at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 27th followed by burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Vincent de Paul.