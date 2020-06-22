Offaly deaths and funerals - June 23

Rose O'CONNOR (née Gavin)

89 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly / Rochfortbridge, Westmeath

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, followed by Burial after Mass in the Clonminch Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions only 25 people can enter the Church but others are welcome to attend outside and at the cemetery. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning, at 10am on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie.

Margaret DEVERY (née Murray)

Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly / Ballycumber, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Margaret's Funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

James GUINAN

Prospect, Ballycumber, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, James' Funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. James' family thank you for your support and co-operation at this dificult time.