Offaly deaths and funerals - June 22

Rose O'CONNOR (née Gavin)

89 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly / Rochfortbridge, Westmeath

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, followed by Burial after Mass in the Clonminch Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions only 25 people can enter the Church but others are welcome to attend outside and at the cemetery. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning, at 10am on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie.

Margaret DEVERY (née Murray)

Ballyclare, Ferbane, Offaly / Ballycumber, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Margaret's Funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Michael GORMAN

Ballycolgan, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. You can take part in Michael's Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am via the following link http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Betty Peters (née Kennedy)

Sue Ryder, Portlaoise, Laois / Moneygall, Offaly

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Monday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, and will be streamed on the webcam; http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.