Offaly deaths and funerals - June 16

Catherine (Kathleen) HEALY (née Leavy)

Rathdrum, Ballycommon, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Catherine. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time.

Dáire (Carthage) HAYDEN

128 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Dáire.

Carol Hargrove (née Horgan)

Shandra, Portarlington, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place.

John Coyne

4 St Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, Offaly



Due to official restrictions and in the interest of Public Health, John's funeral will be private. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for John will be celebrated at a later date.