Offaly deaths and funerals - June 16
Offaly deaths and funerals
Catherine (Kathleen) HEALY (née Leavy)
Rathdrum, Ballycommon, Tullamore, Offaly
Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Catherine. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time.
Dáire (Carthage) HAYDEN
128 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly
Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Dáire.
Carol Hargrove (née Horgan)
Shandra, Portarlington, Offaly
Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place.
John Coyne
4 St Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, Offaly
Due to official restrictions and in the interest of Public Health, John's funeral will be private. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for John will be celebrated at a later date.