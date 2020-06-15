Offaly deaths and funerals - June 15

Linda Heffernan (née Quinn)

Ballyfarrell, Blueball, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official COVID-19 restrictions and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Linda. The family thank you for your understanding & support at this time. A memorial Mass for Linda will be celebrated at a later date.

Sean O'Sullivan

Cloncasson, Clonbullogue, Offaly / Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. People can take part in Sean's Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 o'clock by linking to the Clonbullogue Parish Facebook Live page.

Michael KAVANAGH

Ferbane, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Michael's funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Seamus Murphy

Main Street, Kinnitty, Offaly

In the interest of public health, Seamus' funeral will be private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Catherine (Kathleen) HEALY (née Leavy)

Rathdrum, Ballycommon, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Catherine. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time.

Dáire (Carthage) HAYDEN

128 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Dáire.