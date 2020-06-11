Offaly deaths and funerals - June 12

Sean McEvoy

2 St Patrick's Tce, Portarlington, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place.

Kieran Boland

Dromakeenan, Roscrea, Offaly / Tipperary

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.

Jean Hughes

St Brigid's Road and The Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. You can take part in Jean's Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00am via the following link: www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/