Offaly deaths and funerals - June 11
Antoinette Grogan (née Cahill)
Racepark, Clareen, Birr, Offaly
Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.
Raymond DILLANE
35 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly
Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Ray. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time.
Sean McEvoy
2 St Patrick's Tce, Portarlington, Offaly
Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place.