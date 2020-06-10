Offaly deaths and funerals - June 11

Antoinette Grogan (née Cahill)
Racepark, Clareen, Birr, Offaly

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.

Raymond DILLANE
35 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Ray. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. 

Sean McEvoy
2 St Patrick's Tce, Portarlington, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place. 