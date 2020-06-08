Offaly deaths and funerals - June 9
Offaly deaths and funerals
Marcella Daly-Flanagan
Gallen View, Ferbane, Offaly
In the interest of public health Marcella's funeral will be private to family only. Thank You for your understanding at this difficult time. A Memorial Mass for Marcella will be offered at a later date.
John (Pine) Pienaar
Belmont Mill, Belmont, Offaly
Due to government guidelines Pine’s funeral will be private. A celebration of his life will be held later in the year on Inishbofin.
Sally Keegan (née Slevin)
Mineral Water Court, Birr, Offaly / Skerries, Dublin
Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.