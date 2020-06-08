Offaly deaths and funerals - June 8

Peter PHELAN

Loughclose, Killeigh, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of Public Health, a family Funeral will take place for Peter. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Denis JORDAN

Kincora, Ferbane, Offaly

In the interest of public health Denis' funeral will be private to family only please. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. A Memorial Mass will be offered for Denis at a later date.

Marcella Daly-Flanagan

Gallen View, Ferbane, Offaly

In the interest of public health Marcella's funeral will be private to family only. Thank You for your understanding at this difficult time. A Memorial Mass for Marcella will be offered at a later date.

John (Pine) Pienaar

Belmont Mill, Belmont, Offaly

Due to government guidelines Pine’s funeral will be private. A celebration of his life will be held later in the year on Inishbofin.

Sally Keegan (née Slevin)

Mineral Water Court, Birr, Offaly / Skerries, Dublin

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.