Offaly deaths and funerals - June 5

Martin Byrne

Clonoghill Upper, Birr, Offaly

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.

Seamus (Gunner) LEE

St. Francis Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be a private family funeral. You can take part in Seamus's Funeral Mass on Saturday (6th June) at 11.00am via the Edenderry Parish Webcam.

Mac (Immacula) CREAN (née Moran)

Ardsallaghmore, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Offaly

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Mac’s funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon on Saturday morning at 10 o’c with burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery but will be private to family only.