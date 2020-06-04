Offaly deaths and funerals - June 5
Martin Byrne
Clonoghill Upper, Birr, Offaly
Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.
Seamus (Gunner) LEE
St. Francis Street, Edenderry, Offaly
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be a private family funeral. You can take part in Seamus's Funeral Mass on Saturday (6th June) at 11.00am via the Edenderry Parish Webcam.
Mac (Immacula) CREAN (née Moran)
Ardsallaghmore, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Offaly
Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Mac’s funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon on Saturday morning at 10 o’c with burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery but will be private to family only.