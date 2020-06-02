Offaly deaths and funerals - June 3

Bernard Crombie

Killane, Edenderry, Offaly / Portarlington, Offaly



Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral.

Sean SULLIVAN (O'SULLIVAN)

Celbridge, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Sean. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Sean will be celebrated at a later date.

John Doheny

Lower Quartertown, Mallow, Cork / Tullamore, Offaly

In accordance with Government and H.S.E. Guidlines, John's funeral will take place privately.

Martin Byrne

Clonoghill Upper, Birr, Offaly

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.