Offaly deaths and funerals - June 2
Offaly deaths and funerals
Paul Nolan
Gracefield, Portarlington, Offaly / Walsh Island, Offaly
Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book below to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Paul will take place at a later Date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this sad and difficult time. Paul's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Tuesday at 11am on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington
Bernard Crombie
Killane, Edenderry, Offaly / Portarlington, Offaly
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral.
Sean SULLIVAN (O'SULLIVAN)
Celbridge, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly
Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Sean. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Sean will be celebrated at a later date.
John Doheny
Lower Quartertown, Mallow, Cork / Tullamore, Offaly
In accordance with Government and H.S.E. Guidlines, John's funeral will take place privately.
Martin Byrne
Clonoghill Upper, Birr, Offaly
Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.