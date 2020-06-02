Offaly deaths and funerals - June 2

Paul Nolan

Gracefield, Portarlington, Offaly / Walsh Island, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book below to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Paul will take place at a later Date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this sad and difficult time. Paul's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Tuesday at 11am on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Bernard Crombie

Killane, Edenderry, Offaly / Portarlington, Offaly



Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral.

Sean SULLIVAN (O'SULLIVAN)

Celbridge, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Sean. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Sean will be celebrated at a later date.

John Doheny

Lower Quartertown, Mallow, Cork / Tullamore, Offaly

In accordance with Government and H.S.E. Guidlines, John's funeral will take place privately.

Martin Byrne

Clonoghill Upper, Birr, Offaly

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.