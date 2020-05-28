Offaly deaths and funerals - May 29
Offaly deaths and funerals
Fiona Flynn
Carrick Hall and formerly Killian Crescent, Edenderry, Offaly
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. You can take part in Fiona's Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock via Edenderry Parish webcam.
Christina ( Chrissie ) O'Meara (née Dunne)
Burke’s Hill, Birr, Offaly / Borrisokane, Tipperary
Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.
Thomas (Tommy) SHERIDAN
Ballyshiel, Belmont, Offaly / Cloghan, Offaly
In the interest of Public Health, Tommy's Funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.