Offaly deaths and funerals - May 28

Liam (Billy) MOLLOY

33 Thornsberry Estate, Tullamore, Offaly / Killeigh, Offaly

Due to goverment restrictions and in the interest of Public Health, a family Funeral will take place for Liam. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Rory O'BRIEN

Farmers Cross, Cork / Tullamore, Offaly

A private Family Mass and Funeral will take place, due to HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings.

Fiona Flynn

Carrick Hall and formerly Killian Crescent, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. You can take part in Fiona's Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock via Edenderry Parish webcam.

Christina ( Chrissie ) O'Meara (née Dunne)

Burke’s Hill, Birr, Offaly / Borrisokane, Tipperary

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.