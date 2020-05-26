Offaly deaths and funerals - May 27

Nora Rickard (née Dunne)

19 Railway View, Clara, Offaly

Funeral mass (family only) for Nora will take place in St. Brigid's church Clara on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the monastery cemetery Clara. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety the funeral mass and burial is for family only.

Liam (Billy) MOLLOY

33 Thornsberry Estate, Tullamore, Offaly / Killeigh, Offaly

Due to goverment restrictions and in the interest of Public Health, a family Funeral will take place for Liam. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.