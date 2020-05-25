Offaly deaths and funerals - May 25

Marie (Mary) Fitzgerald (née Geoghegan)

Raheny, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

A private funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. The funeral Mass will be streamed live on Tuesday Morning, May 26, at 10 am in Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Church Raheny on their webcam at the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/rahenyparish

Sr. Paschal Murray

Loreto Community St. Michael’s, Navan, Meath / Pullough, Offaly

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Sr. Paschal’s Funeral will be private.

Mary Guinan (née Morris)

Boher, Ballycumber, Offaly

In accordance with current Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place in the coming days.