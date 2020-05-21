Offaly deaths and funerals - May 22
Elizabeth (Betty) Bryan (née Farrell)
Bray, Wicklow / Edenderry, Offaly
Due to Government restrictions regarding social gatherings a private funeral will take place.
Seamus Robbins
Horseleap, Offaly / Horseleap, Westmeath
Seamus funeral mass will be celeberated in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Horseleap on Friday (22/05/20) at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In line with government guidelines and HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Seamus funeral will be confined to family.
Martin (Art) Cosgrave
Garbally, Birr, Offaly
Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.