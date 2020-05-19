Offaly deaths and funerals - May 20
Paddy DUNICAN
Dernagun, Ballycumber, Offaly
In the interest of Public Health, Paddy's Funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.
Thomas (Tom) Gorman
Monasteroris, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be a private family funeral. You can take part in Tom's Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock via Edenderry Parish Webcam.