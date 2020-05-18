Offaly deaths and funerals - May 19

Mary Carter (née Moran) - 73 Derrygreenagh Park, Rochfortbridge, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly

Due to government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, there will be a private funeral for immediate family members. House strictly private to family at all times.

A Memorial Mass for Mary will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this sad time.

Tom KIRLEY

Foxrock, Dublin / Geashill, Offaly / Ring, Waterford

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Tom. The family thanks you for your understanding and support at this time. A memorial to celebrate Tom's life will take place at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 19th, at 2pm on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-raheen

Paddy DUNICAN

Dernagun, Ballycumber, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Paddy's Funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.