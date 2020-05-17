Offaly deaths and funerals - May 17

Paddy Fenning - Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Paddy. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on Monday, May 18th, at 10am on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. House Private, Please.

In lieu of flowers if people want they can support Paddy's fundraising walk for IMNDA/MND Reasearch and Offaly Homeless by donating on the following link www.gofundme.com/f/MNDwalk

Mary Carter (née Moran) - 73 Derrygreenagh Park, Rochfortbridge, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly

Due to government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, there will be a private funeral for immediate family members. House strictly private to family at all times.

A Memorial Mass for Mary will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this sad time.

Margaret (Rita) Fogarty (née Daly) - Ballinakill, Clonaslee, Laois / Tullamore, Offaly

Due to Government advice and Covid 19 protocols regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Monday at 11am in St Manman's Church, Clonaslee. This can be viewed on on www.mcnmedia.tv under Clonaslee parish. Rita's family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.