Offaly deaths and funerals - May 13

John Gormley

Woodland Park, Birr, Offaly / Dundalk, Louth

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.

Evelyn Hodgins (née Parr)

Moneygall, Offaly / Moneygall, Tipperary

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a family service will take place in Borris Na Farney Church on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining church grounds.

Sandra SAUNDERS (née Egan)

Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Sandra. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time.

Margaret DOWLING (née Coyne)

Lord Edward St., Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Tullamore, Offaly

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Margaret's life will take place at a later date.

Rose Deegan (née Kilmartin)

Birr Street, Kilcormac, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath

In keeping with government guidelines, a family Mass will take place for Rose on Wednesday with burial afterwards in St.Joseph's Cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Rose will be celebrated at a later date.

Liam COUGHLAN

Clonminch Wood, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Liam. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Requiem Mass on Thursday, May 14th, at 10am on www.tullamoreparish.ie.