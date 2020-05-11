Offaly deaths and funerals - May 12
Claire BEACON (née Clancy)
Killeen, Daingean, Offaly
Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Claire. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Claire will be celebrated at a later date.
Patricia (Trish) Spain (née Horan)
Esker via Banagher, Galway / Cloghan, Offaly
In accordance with current HSE and government guidelines and in the interest of public health, the funeral Mass and burial will be private.
John Gormley
Woodland Park, Birr, Offaly / Dundalk, Louth
Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.
Evelyn Hodgins (née Parr)
Moneygall, Offaly / Moneygall, Tipperary
Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a family service will take place in Borris Na Farney Church on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining church grounds.