Offaly deaths and funerals - May 11

Claire BEACON (née Clancy)

Killeen, Daingean, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Claire. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Claire will be celebrated at a later date.

Patricia (Trish) Spain (née Horan)

Esker via Banagher, Galway / Cloghan, Offaly

In accordance with current HSE and government guidelines and in the interest of public health, the funeral Mass and burial will be private.

John Gormley

Woodland Park, Birr, Offaly / Dundalk, Louth

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.

Evelyn Hodgins (née Parr)

Moneygall, Offaly / Moneygall, Tipperary

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a family service will take place in Borris Na Farney Church on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining church grounds.