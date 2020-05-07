Offaly deaths and funerals - May 8

John MURPHY

Birmingham, England late of, Ennis, Clare / Ferbane, Offaly

John's funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Ireland at a later date.

Helena Maria White

Arraghmore, Carrig, Birr, Offaly



A Memorial Mass for Helena Maria will take place when the covid pandemic has passed.

Sandra BOLTON

Ballykean, Geashill, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Sandra. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Sandra will be celebrated at a later date.

Paddy Molloy

Burke’s Hill, Birr, Offaly

Due to HSE guidelines regarding the safety of public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. A celebratory Mass will be arranged in honour of Paddy at a later date.

Claire BEACON (née Clancy)

Killeen, Daingean, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Claire. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Claire will be celebrated at a later date.