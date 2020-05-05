Offaly deaths and funerals - May 6

Patricia (Pat) Prince (née Simpson)

Clonbullogue, Offaly / Boyle, Roscommon

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and with regard to government advice, Pat's Funeral will be held in private with her immediate family in Winchester.

Mary Kearns (née Quinn)

Killimor, Galway / Offaly

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private funeral will be held for Mary and a Mass will be offered for the repose of her soul at a later date.

Noel COUGHLAN

Ballylamon, Belmont, Offaly

In the interest of public health, Noel's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your understanding at this time. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Noel at a later date.

Elizabeth (Betty) Moran (née McLoughlin)

Tinnamuck, Tubber, Moate, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Betty.

Maimie EGAN (née Smyth)

Athlone Road, Ferbane, Offaly / Castlepollard, Westmeath

In the interest of Public Health, Maimie's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your understanding at this time. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Ferbane Parish Facebook page at 10am on Wednesday morning, May 6th 2020.

Alo Boyd

Ballycollin, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Eileen Abbott (née Hogan)

Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois / Coolderry, Offaly

Due to Government advice regarding COVID 19 Eileen's funeral will be for her immediate family only. Her family will arrange a memorial Mass as soon as the pandemic has cleared.

John MURPHY

Birmingham, England late of, Ennis, Clare / Ferbane, Offaly

John's funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Ireland at a later date.