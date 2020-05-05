Offaly deaths and funerals - May 6
Patricia (Pat) Prince (née Simpson)
Clonbullogue, Offaly / Boyle, Roscommon
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and with regard to government advice, Pat's Funeral will be held in private with her immediate family in Winchester.
Mary Kearns (née Quinn)
Killimor, Galway / Offaly
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private funeral will be held for Mary and a Mass will be offered for the repose of her soul at a later date.
Noel COUGHLAN
Ballylamon, Belmont, Offaly
In the interest of public health, Noel's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your understanding at this time. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Noel at a later date.
Elizabeth (Betty) Moran (née McLoughlin)
Tinnamuck, Tubber, Moate, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath
In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for Betty.
Maimie EGAN (née Smyth)
Athlone Road, Ferbane, Offaly / Castlepollard, Westmeath
In the interest of Public Health, Maimie's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your understanding at this time. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Ferbane Parish Facebook page at 10am on Wednesday morning, May 6th 2020.
Alo Boyd
Ballycollin, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly
A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.
Eileen Abbott (née Hogan)
Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois / Coolderry, Offaly
Due to Government advice regarding COVID 19 Eileen's funeral will be for her immediate family only. Her family will arrange a memorial Mass as soon as the pandemic has cleared.
John MURPHY
Birmingham, England late of, Ennis, Clare / Ferbane, Offaly
John's funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Ireland at a later date.