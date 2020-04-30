Offaly deaths and funerals - May 1
Bernard (Ber) MINNOCK
Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly / Clara, Offaly
In the interest of Public Health, Ber's funeral will be private. The Family would like to thank you for your support at this time. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Sr. Josephine O'CALLAGHAN R.N.D.M.
Churchtown, Dublin / Offaly
Funeral private in accordance with Government regulations.
Mary Murphy (née Behan)
Navan Road, Dublin / Walsh Island, Offaly
Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.