Offaly deaths and funerals - April 29

Tommy HEALION

Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Tommy. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Tommy will be celebrated at a later date.

Lisa Carroll

Beechwood, Bracknagh, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book below to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Lisa will take place at a later Date. The family would like to thank everyone for their co-operation, understanding and help at this sad and difficult time.

Dominic Feely

Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Dominic. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A memorial mass for Dominic will be celebrated at a later date.

Mary (Maureen) CONNEELY (née Leavy)

Wood-Of-O, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Mary. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Mary will be celebrated at a later date.

Emily HANLON (née Scully)

Ballycon, Mount Lucas, Daingean, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate Emily's life will take place at a later date.

Muriel Gladys Alexander (née Crampton)

Druminduff, Shinrone, Shinrone, Offaly

Due to the current restrictions, Gladys' funeral will be private for family only. Please use the RIP condolence book to leave messages of condolence.