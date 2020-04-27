Offaly deaths and funerals - April 27

Tommy HEALION

Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Tommy. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Tommy will be celebrated at a later date.

Lisa Carroll

Beechwood, Bracknagh, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book below to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Lisa will take place at a later Date. The family would like to thank everyone for their co-operation, understanding and help at this sad and difficult time.