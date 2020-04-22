Offaly deaths and funerals - April 22

Linda Fennessy Kenny

Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate Linda's life will take place at a later date.

Anna Maloney (née Lawlor (Kildare))

Birr Road, Banagher, Offaly

Anna’s funeral will be private, due to COVID 19 restrictions. Her family will arrange a memorial Mass at a later date.

George Ryan

Westport, Mayo / Inchicore, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly / Dundalk, Louth

A private funeral service will take place in St. Mary's Church, Westport, Co. Mayo, on April 23, with private burial afterwards in Aughavale Cemetery.

Brigid PLUNKETT (née Phelan)

Ex Postmistress, Killeigh, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral Mass will take place for Brigid on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh. Those who would wish to attend but can't due to the restrictions can join in the Mass on Killeigh Parish web cam.