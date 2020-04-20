Offaly deaths and funerals - April 20

Joan MURPHY (née Hinds)

Ballyclare Road, Ferbane, Offaly / Derry City, Derry

Due to official guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, Joan's funeral will be private. The Family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass will be offered for Joan a later date.

Maisie McCoy (née Dunne)

St Brochan's Park, Bracknagh, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Cremation Service will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book below to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Maisie will take place at a later Date.

Gary Horan

Ballincur, Kinnitty, Offaly

In adherence with HSE guidelines, Funeral Mass and burial will be private.

Christy Hayes

The Walk, Kinnitty, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of Public Health, Christy’s funeral will be private. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Christy will be celebrated at a later date.

Molly CARROLL (née Carroll)

Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Molly. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Molly will be celebrated at a later date.

May YOUNG (née McGuinness)

Gilroy Avenue, Edenderry, Offaly

Due the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate May's life will take place at a later date.

John Leo Deffew

Emmet Street, Mountmellick, Laois / Tullamore, Offaly

John's funeral will be private, due COVID 19 restrictions. His family will arrange a memorial Mass after the pandemic has cleared.