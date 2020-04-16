Offaly deaths and funerals - April 17

Mary (Maisie) Graham (née Bradley)

No. 9 Railway View, Clara, Offaly

Funeral Mass (Family Only) for Maisie will take place in St. Brigid's Church, Clara on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety the funeral mass and burial is for family only.

Anthony (Tony) ALBIN

Mount Prospect, Mullingar, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly

In accordance with current H.S.E. and Government guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private funeral will take place in keeping with current restrictions.

Patrick (Paddy) LENEHAN

Rhode, Offaly / Tullamore, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak a private ceremony to celebrate Paddy’s life will take place at a later date.

Josephine BRACKEN (née Quinlan)

2 Eiscir Island, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Josephine. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Josephine will be celebrated at a later date.