Offaly deaths and funerals - April 16

Brendan (Michael) Nolan

Killyon, Birr, Offaly

Private Funeral will take place on Thursday, April 16th, in St. John the Baptist Church, Rath at 11am, followed by burial in Rath Cemetery.People are requested to follow HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19 at the Funeral Mass and Burial, in the interest of health and safety. Please refrain from the normal practice of sympathising with a handshake.

Jimmy (Seamus) Earle

Newtown, Rathangan, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page.

Tom Costello

Newtown, Rhode, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak a private family funeral will take place. A ceremony to celebrate Tom's life will take place at a later date.

Josie Marsh (née Edwards)

75 St Cormac’s Park, Kilcormac, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, Josie’s funeral will be private. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Josie will be celebrated at a later date.

Mary White

Cuba Avenue, Banagher, Offaly

A private funeral mass will be held in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher on Thursday morning at 11am. Followed by burial at 12.30 approximately in St. Rynagh’s cemetery Banagher. Covid-19 guidelines will apply, maximum of 10 persons in the church with no sympathising or personal contact of any kind. Mass will be broadcast live at 11am on cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on 106.6 fm parish radio.

Mary (Maisie) Graham (née Bradley)

No. 9 Railway View, Clara, Offaly

Funeral Mass (Family Only) for Maisie will take place in St. Brigid's Church, Clara on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety the funeral mass and burial is for family only.

Anthony (Tony) ALBIN

Mount Prospect, Mullingar, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly

In accordance with current H.S.E. and Government guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private funeral will take place in keeping with current restrictions.