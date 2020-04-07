Offaly deaths and funerals - April 8

Charlie McIntyre, Riverside, Galway City, Galway / Tullamore, Offaly

Private funeral to take place in keeping with current guidelines on public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions are invited to leave a message on the condolence page.

Teresa COLGAN (née Quinn), Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Teresa. The Family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at a later date.

Bridget (Breda) BYRNE (née Gill), Whitehall, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Breda. The Family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Breda will be celebrated at a later date. The family would like to thank Anne Mitchell for the loving care she gave to Breda over the last few years.

Fr. Thomas (Tom) Scully O.M.I, House of Retreat, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. At a later date a Memorial Service will be held.

Joe (Josie) CORCORAN, Castlecuffe, Clonaslee, Laois / Rahan, Offaly

Due to officaial restrictions and in the interset of public health, Joe's funeral will be private. The Family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Mass for Joe will be celebrated at a later date.

David (Dave) BYRNE, Rathmines, Dublin / Edenderry, Offaly

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.