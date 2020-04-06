Offaly deaths and funerals - April 7

Charlie McIntyre, Riverside, Galway City, Galway / Tullamore, Offaly

Private funeral to take place in keeping with current guidelines on public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions are invited to leave a message on the condolence page.

Teresa COLGAN (née Quinn), Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Teresa. The Family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at a later date.

Bridget (Breda) BYRNE (née Gill), Whitehall, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Breda. The Family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Breda will be celebrated at a later date. The family would like to thank Anne Mitchell for the loving care she gave to Breda over the last few years.